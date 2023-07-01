SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Horizon Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

