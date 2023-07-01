SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,423 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $90,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,543,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,381,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,004,000 after buying an additional 1,374,423 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

