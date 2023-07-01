SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after buying an additional 434,666 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,351,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 176,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,967,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

