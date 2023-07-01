SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.