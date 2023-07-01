SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 402,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 122,709 shares.The stock last traded at $73.23 and had previously closed at $74.07.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,925,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,147,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 185,343 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 213,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

