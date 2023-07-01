Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

