Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.89

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.89 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.80 ($0.21). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 17.95 ($0.23), with a volume of 238,387 shares trading hands.

Sportech Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.34.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

