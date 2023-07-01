Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.38

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.38 and traded as low as C$14.72. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$14.85, with a volume of 9,200 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.94.

