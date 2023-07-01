STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,669 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises approximately 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.33% of STAG Industrial worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

