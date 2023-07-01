Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Standex International were worth $17,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standex International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SXI opened at $141.66 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.77.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Standex International news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $80,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $3,716,020 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

