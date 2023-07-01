Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Hits $93.97 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Status has a total market capitalization of $93.97 million and $3.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,564.84 or 0.99978201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02352318 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $3,140,003.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.