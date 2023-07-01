Steem Market Capitalization Tops $78.02 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Steem has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $78.02 million and $3.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,406.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00352027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.00973497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00551896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070758 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00174862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,754,468 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.