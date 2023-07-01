Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Steem has a market cap of $81.24 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,611.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00343692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.76 or 0.00953086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00547252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00068702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00157488 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,807,286 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

