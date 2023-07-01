Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $377.00

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.79) and traded as high as GBX 377 ($4.79). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.79), with a volume of 19,805 shares traded.
Stock Spirits Group Stock Up 9,900.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 377. The company has a market capitalization of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
