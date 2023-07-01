StockNews.com Downgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.4 %

VRSN opened at $225.97 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.18 and a 200-day moving average of $212.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,720,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,720,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $129,732.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,287,674.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,980,726. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,518,000 after buying an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

