StockNews.com Lowers CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.01. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 274,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

