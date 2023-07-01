StockNews.com Lowers Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $45,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

