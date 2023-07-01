StockNews.com Upgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

