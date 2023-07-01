StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 4,440 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VNLA stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

