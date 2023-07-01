StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 453 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.