StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.