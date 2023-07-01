StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

