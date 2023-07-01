StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,346,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 423,889 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,530,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

