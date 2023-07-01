Stratis (STRAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.85 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001496 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $68.52 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.62 or 0.06314577 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,684,741 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

