Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strive 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXG – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

STXG stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Strive 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 1000 Growth ETF

Strive 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Strive 1000 Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:STXG Free Report ) by 354.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 24.04% of Strive 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit growth characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

