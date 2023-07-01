Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker worth $78,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average is $273.57. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

