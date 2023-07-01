Substratum Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. Substratum has a market capitalization of $172,496.54 and approximately $3.33 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,571.04 or 0.99954369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035406 USD and is down -13.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

