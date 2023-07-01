Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SHO opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,988,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,833,000 after purchasing an additional 780,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,221 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

Read More

