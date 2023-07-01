Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

