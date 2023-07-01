Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Shares of SDPI opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.12. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
