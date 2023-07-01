Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Surgalign by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 274,736 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 67.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Surgalign by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Stock Down 33.0 %

SRGA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,207. Surgalign has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Surgalign ( NASDAQ:SRGA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.95) by $3.92. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 983.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spinal hardware implants and biomaterial products worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL spinal fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS spinal fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

