Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in June

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SUSRF remained flat at $14.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,388 shares. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality (VR) simulators for evidence-based medical training. It offers LapSim training system comprising LapSim ST develops to train surgical technologists and surgical assistants; LAP Mentor simulator provides laparoscopic training; and LapSim essence, a portable and ready-to-use VR laparoscopic simulator.

Featured Articles

