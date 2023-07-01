Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swiss Life Price Performance

Shares of Swiss Life stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.9884 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Swiss Life’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Featured Articles

