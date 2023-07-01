Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 14,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

