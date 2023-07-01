Symphony International Holdings Limited (SIHL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SIHL opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.06. Symphony International has a 12 month low of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.52 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 26.80, a current ratio of 44.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.43.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

