Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 74.8% in June

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Taitron Components worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.