Tasty (LON:TAST) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). 60,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 66,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

