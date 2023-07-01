Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.
NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.81 and its 200-day moving average is $181.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
