Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

TTEK stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

