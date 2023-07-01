Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 193,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TXN opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

