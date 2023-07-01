Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $773.97 million and approximately $16.03 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002100 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002495 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,698,657 coins and its circulating supply is 943,531,214 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.