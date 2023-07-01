The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Declares $1.72 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7188 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

AES Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AESC opened at $81.62 on Friday. AES has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 282,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,285,000 after buying an additional 188,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AES by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 58,614 shares during the last quarter.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

