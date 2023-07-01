The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.83. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

