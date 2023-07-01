The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $271.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.52. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at First of Long Island

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at $222,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First of Long Island news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $26,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Abbott Root Cooper acquired 15,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,063.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,718 shares of company stock worth $544,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 73,278 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at $875,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

