The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 15,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.27.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
