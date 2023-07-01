The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Financial Contrast

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The GEO Group and Blue Line Protection Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Line Protection Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The GEO Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.53%. Given The GEO Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Blue Line Protection Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.38 billion 0.38 $171.81 million $1.10 6.51 Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -5.70

This table compares The GEO Group and Blue Line Protection Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Line Protection Group. Blue Line Protection Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GEO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Blue Line Protection Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 6.64% 14.23% 4.11% Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Blue Line Protection Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armed transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency. The company was formerly known as The Engraving Masters, Inc. and changed its name to Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

