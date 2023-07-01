The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $144.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $144.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 51job restated a downgrade rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.25.

TRI stock opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $138.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

