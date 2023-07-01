The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Reduced by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock worth $646,620,506 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $322.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.69. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

