The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $43.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

