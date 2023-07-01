The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Merchants Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

MRCH opened at GBX 530 ($6.74) on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 480 ($6.10) and a one year high of GBX 606 ($7.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £766.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,766.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 558.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 571.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile



The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

