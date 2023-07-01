The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The Merchants Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
MRCH opened at GBX 530 ($6.74) on Friday. The Merchants Trust has a one year low of GBX 480 ($6.10) and a one year high of GBX 606 ($7.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £766.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,766.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 558.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 571.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.31.
The Merchants Trust Company Profile
