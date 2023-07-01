The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Acquires £1,990,000 in Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Free Report) insider Andrea Giunti Lombardo bought 995,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £1,990,000 ($2,530,197.08).

QRT stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.23) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The stock has a market cap of £71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 107.06 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.61).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

