The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Acquires £1,990,000 in Stock

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Free Report) insider Andrea Giunti Lombardo bought 995,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £1,990,000 ($2,530,197.08).
The Quarto Group Price Performance
QRT stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.23) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42. The stock has a market cap of £71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 107.06 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 205 ($2.61).
The Quarto Group Company Profile
